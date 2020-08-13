Dietrich debuts as Rangers rally in 8th for 7-4 win over M’s

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Derek Dietrich reached base four times in his Texas debut and the Rangers scored five runs in the eighth inning for a 7-4 win over the Seattle Mariners. The Rangers got the tiebreaking run when Todd Frazier scored on a wild pitch. Willie Calhoun, already with one RBI hit, then added a two-run single. Dietrich was the first player to reach base four times in his Rangers debut since Joey Gallo more than five years ago. He started for struggling second baseman Rougned Odor. Jonathan Hernandez got the win and Rafael Montero his fourth save. Erik Swanson was the loser.