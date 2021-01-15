Did You Know That Lighted Pizza Signs You See On Delivery Vehicles Have GPS Tracking Devices?

College Station police report the manager of a College Station Domino’s used his GPS tracker Thursday night to find a stolen topper used by delivery drivers in the Northgate parking garage.

According to the CSPD arrest report, 24 year old David Wood of College Station told officers he took the topper off a car belonging to a friend that he was unable to identify.

Officers also found Wood had what was described as a large wad of cash and several pills.

Wood was arrested for theft with two prior convictions and possession of THC cartridges and alprazolam.

Wood, who is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $14,000 dollars, is also awaiting trial from his arrest last March for crashing into an unattended vehicle.