The Houston Astros picked up their third win in a row Tuesday night, out-slugging the Los Angeles Angels, 10-5 in Anaheim.

Aledmys Daz and Kyle Tucker hit back-to-back homers in the second inning and drove in three runs apiece as Houston picked up its sixth victory in seven games.

Game three of the AL West series is Wednesday night at 8:38 p.m.

Broadcast will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.