Aledmys Diaz smacked a two-run homer and the Houston Astros continued their winning ways Thursday night, topping the Oakland Athletics, 5-2 at Minute Maid Park.

Lance McCullers was given a no-decision despite allowing only two runs on two hits while striking out 11 in six innings of work.

Houston (94-50), which has won five in a row, will host the A’s (52-92) again Friday night at 7:10 p.m.