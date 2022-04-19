Dettmer Earns SEC Pitcher of the Week

By: Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Texas A&M sophomore Nathan Dettmer earned SEC Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday.

The Aggie right-hander registered career highs in innings pitched (8.0) and strikeouts (9) without yielding a walk in Thursday’s series-opening win at No. 10 Georgia. After A&M committed errors on the first two batters, allowing Georgia to score an unearned run with no outs in the bottom of the first, Dettmer cruised through the next 8.0 innings without yielding a run against a Bulldogs squad that entered the weekend as the top hitting team in SEC games.

This season, Dettmer is 3-2 with a 3.54 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 48.1 innings. The San Antonio-native’s 5.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio ranks ninth in the SEC and 71st in the country. He also ranks seventh in the SEC and 60th in the nation in fewest walks allowed per nine innings (1.68).

It marks the Aggies’ second SEC Pitcher of the Week award of the season. Micah Dallas earned SEC Pitcher of the Week on February 27, following Texas A&M’s series against Penn.