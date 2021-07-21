Details Of Two Bank Robberies In College Station Followed By A Chase That Ends In Navasota

Arrest reports from College Station police state a Houston man admitted to two (TU) bank robberies Tuesday afternoon.

That’s after officers reviewed security video and interviewed the tellers who were held up at the Wells Fargo branches on Southwest Parkway and at Rock Prairie and Longmire.

21 year old Waseem Khalil remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $125,000 dollars on the two robbery charges then leading CSPD on a pursuit that ended on Highway 6 in Navasota.

The bank tellers said Khalil gave them notes demanding money. He did not pull a handgun that he had in his pocket.

Khalil was outside the Longmire and Rock Prairie bank when he was confronted by a CSPD officer who drew his gun. No shots were fired as Khalil drove away in a Mercedes convertible.

The pursuit ended after the car ran over spike strips placed by Navasota police.

No one was injured, and an undisclosed amount of money was recovered.

Original story:

College Station police report one person is in custody following two bank robberies Tuesday afternoon.

According to CSPD tweets, the robberies were at Wells Fargo branches on Southwest Parkway and at Rock Prairie and Longmire. The tweets did not provide details of the robberies and if anyone was injured.

21 year old Waseem Khalil of Houston was arrested on charges of two robberies and evading in a vehicle.

The Navasota Examiner reports the suspect vehicle was stopped in Navasota on Highway 6 near the Highway 90 exit after Navasota police set up spike strips.