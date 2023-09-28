Details Announced Of The Bryan/College Station Chamber Of Commerce Annual Banquet

The Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce announces details of its annual banquet.

The event is the evening of Monday, November 13th, at the Hilton in College Station.

The featured speaker is Texas A&M university interim president Mark Welsh.

The chamber’s citizen of the year award will be presented to retired Brazos County district judge Travis Bryan III.

The chamber’s volunteer of the year award will be presented to Bret Richards of Coleman & Patterson.

The chamber’s award for ambassador of the year will be announced during the banquet.

Click below to hear comments from the chamber’s community liaison, Royce Hickman, during a visit September 19, 2023 on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs.