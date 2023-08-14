Details About Three Local DWI Arrests

A Bryan man who has admitted to one DWI and is awaiting trial on a second DWI is arrested on another DWI charge. The Bryan police arrest report says the breath alcohol level on 24 year old Emilio Salazar-Garcia Junior was more than two and a half times the legal limit at .209 and .212. The traffic stop the night of August 11 that led to the arrest followed reports of a reckless driver near Bryan High School. Online court records show Garcia is awaiting trial for DWI with a prior conviction from an arrest last September. And he still owes $7,000 dollars in fines and court costs after pleading guilty to his first DWI, which took place three years ago. Salazar is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.

The drive through window of the Whataburger south of downtown Bryan on Texas Avenue was struck by a U-Haul truck shortly before 2:30 Monday morning (August 14). A Bryan police spokesman tells WTAW News that the driver then left without leaving information. Officers found the truck then arrested the driver, 28 year old Mark Coward of Stafford, for DWI with three or more convictions and failing to leave information. Online jail records show as of Monday afternoon, bond has not been set on the DWI charge.

College Station police arrest a Caldwell man after the bars closed in the Northgate district Saturday morning of driving on the Northgate promenade. No pedestrians were hit. The CSPD arrest report says the breath alcohol results of the driver, 30 year old Giovanni Romero, was more than twice the legal limit at .167 and .169. The pickup truck drove on the promenade, which is restricted to pedestrians, after striking a sign. A passenger in Romero’s truck had a small cut on his forehead. Romero is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $7,000 dollars following his arrest for DWI and striking the sign.