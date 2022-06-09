Destination Bryan Tourism Office Report To The City Council Includes Improved Business For Hotels And A Budget Increase Request

Two years ahead of schedule, the city of Bryan’s tourism office reports the number of hotel room nights this fiscal year will top pre-pandemic levels.

Destination Bryan director John Friebele also reported at the last city council meeting that hotel revenue is setting records that were set before the pandemic.

Revenue at Bryan hotels in fiscal year (FY) 2019 was $29.4 million dollars. That dropped in FY 2020 to $19.2 million. The number rebounded in FY 2021 to $23.9 million. And FY 2022 is projected to have revenue of $31.8 million.

Friebele said the average nightly rate has rebounded since the start of the pandemic from $75 to $102 dollars per night.

The number of hotel room nights in Bryan during FY 2019 was 349,064. That dropped in FY 2020 to 263,982. The number rebounded in FY 2021 to 314,227. And FY 2022 is projected to reach 352,000.

An outside consultant hired by the tourism office determined visitors from more than 50 miles away spent $150.8 million dollars in Bryan during FY 2021, generating $6.7 million in local tax revenue.

Friebele’s report also included a request to add $750,000 dollars in next year’s budget…$667,000 from the hotel occupancy tax and $83,000 from the city of Bryan’s general fund.

That includes Destination Bryan taking over administration of hotel occupancy tax (HOT) tourism grants. The $200,000 dollar program is currently administered by the city of Bryan.

Friebele is also seeking an additional $213,855 in advertising money, including $50,000 to market Bryan to those living within 50 miles.

Click HERE to read and download the Destination Bryan presentation from the May 17, 2022 Bryan city council meeting.

Click below for comments from John Friebele from the May 17, 2022 Bryan city council meeting.