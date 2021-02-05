Destination Bryan Preview of First Friday and Restaurant Month

February 4, 2021 Chelsea Reber
Destination Bryan logo presented during the September 8, 2020 Bryan city council meeting.
Destination Bryan logo presented during the September 8, 2020 Bryan city council meeting.

Katelyn Brown, Community Engagement Manager for Destination Bryan, visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about Downtown Bryan’s First Friday and Restaurant Month.

Listen to “Destination Bryan’s Preview of First Friday and Restaurant Month” on Spreaker.