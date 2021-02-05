Destination Bryan Preview of First Friday and Restaurant Month

Katelyn Brown, Community Engagement Manager for Destination Bryan, visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about Downtown Bryan’s First Friday and Restaurant Month.
Listen to “Destination Bryan’s Preview of First Friday and Restaurant Month” on Spreaker.
Katelyn Brown, Community Engagement Manager for Destination Bryan, visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about Downtown Bryan’s First Friday and Restaurant Month.
Listen to “Destination Bryan’s Preview of First Friday and Restaurant Month” on Spreaker.
Bryan Broadcasting Corporation