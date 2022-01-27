Deputy Bryan City Marshal Witnesses Domestic Violence In The Police Department’s Parking Lot

A Bryan deputy city marshal witnesses a man strangling a woman inside a vehicle parked outside the Bryan police department Tuesday during the noon hour.

According to the deputy marshal’s arrest report, the man took his hands off the woman after the marshal drew his Taser.

The woman, who was struck and had a car door slam on an arm, was treated for her injuries at a hospital.

26 year old Jacobi Payton of Bryan is jailed on domestic violence charges and warrants on misdemeanor theft charges from 2017 and 2018.

Payton remain held Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $28,000 dollars.