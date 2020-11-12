Departing Interim Brazos County Commissioner Says He Will Seek The Post In 2022

The last meeting for interim Brazos County commissioner Chuck Konderla was Tuesday.

Konderla, who was appointed last June following the death of precinct two commissioner Sammy Catalena, was not nominated by precinct two Republicans to run for the remainder of Catalena’s term.

Konderla announced he would seek a full term in 2022.

Click below for comments from Chuck Konderla, Brazos County judge Duane Peters, and precinct four commissioner Nancy Berry during the November 10, 2020 county commission meeting.

