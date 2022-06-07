Democratic Nominee For Brazos County Commission Precinct Four Is Wanda Watson

Voters in Brazos County commission precinct four now have their candidates for the November general election.

After Monday’s deadline passed without a request for a recount, Wanda Watson advances as the Democratic Party nominee by a four vote margin.

Watson plans to continue the door to door campaigning that she credited with getting her the primary victory.

Watson’s opponent in the general election is Republican Timothy Delasandro.

Click below for comments from Wanda Watson, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

