Demani Richardson and Edgerrin Cooper Named to Preseason Watch Lists

Credit to Rachel Perreault | Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

OKLAHOMA CITY — Texas A&M football’s Demani Richardson was named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List, announced by the Oklahoma Sports Club and Jim Thorpe Association Thursday morning. The award is given annually to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character.

Richardson, who has also earned Preseason All-SEC Second Team honors, served as a team captain last season and enters his fifth season as a starter in the secondary. He has missed just one start in the 44 games he has appeared in. The Waxahachie, Texas, native led the Aggies in total tackles with 73 in 2022 and ranked 11th in the SEC with 48 solo takedowns. He was second on the team with five pass breakups on the year and earned a pair of SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors after scoring defensive touchdowns in the wins over No. 10 Arkansas and No. 6 LSU.

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award was established in 1986 and is named after history’s greatest all-around athlete, Jim Thorpe. Thorpe excelled as a running back, passer and kicker on the offensive side of the ball, but also stood out as a defensive back. In addition to his legendary performance on the football field, Thorpe played professional baseball and won Olympic gold medals in the decathlon and pentathlon. The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is universally accepted as one of the nation’s top collegiate sports honors. Finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 28 and the winner will be honored at the Jim Thorpe Award Banquet on Feb. 6.

CHICAGO — Texas A&M football’s Edgerrin Cooper was selected to the Butkus Award Preseason Watch List, announced Thursday morning by Butkus Foundation. The Butkus Award annually recognizes the top linebacker in the nation.

Cooper earned the starting job at linebacker as a sophomore last season, playing in 11 games and making eight starts. He led the Aggies with 8.0 tackles for loss and was fourth on the team with 61 total takedowns. The Covington, Louisiana, native recorded the second double-digit tackles game of his career with 10 against App State. Cooper impressed against Alabama, tallying eight tackles, 2.0 for loss, and recovered a fumble. As a freshman, Cooper played in all 12 games and was fourth on the team with 58 tackles as he finished the year as an SEC All-Freshman Team honoree.

The number of linebackers on the watch list, 51, is a nod to the storied “51” pro jersey worn by the award’s namesake, Dick Butkus, who was named by NFL Films as the greatest defensive player in football history. The Butkus Award recognizes the best linebackers in football. The award semifinalists are expected to be named Oct. 30 with finalists to follow Nov. 20. The winner will be named on or before Dec. 6. Appearing on the watch list is not a requirement to win the award.