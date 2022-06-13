College Station Firefighters Respond To A Monday House Fire And A Sunday Afternoon Grass Fire That Threatened A Home

June 13, 2022 Bill Oliver
Photo from the College Station fire department of a house fire June 13, 2022 in the area of Rock Prairie Road and Olden Lane.
College Station firefighters extinguished a house fire Monday afternoon off Rock Prairie Road between Bird Pond Road and Fitch. CSFD reports heavy damage to the single story home near Rock Prairie and Olden Lane. No one was home at the time of the fire and no firefighters were injured.

A grass fire Sunday afternoon in College Station’s Foxfire neighborhood came close to a house on Faulkner Drive. College Station firefighters had the fire out in three minutes. CSFD responded to a call from a delivery driver who reported the fire was heading towards the house. The fire, which burned about 700 square feet of grassland, was probably caused by the improper disposal of cigarette butts.