Delays In Proceeding With Blinn College Starting Construction Of A New Administration Building On The Bryan Campus

Blinn College trustees learn of delays in getting construction started on a new Bryan campus administration building.

Chancellor Mary Hensley told Blinn trustees during their June meeting that they are dealing with increased prices and supply chain issues.

Dr. Hensley told trustees they are going back to the drawing board “a little bit” on what was a $31 million dollar project where a construction contract was scheduled to be awarded in August.

Hensley also reported Blinn’s new administration building at the RELLIS campus will open as scheduled in August.

Click below for comments from Mary Hensley during the June 21, 2022 Blinn College trustees meeting.