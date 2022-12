Texas A&M defensive back Smoke Bouie has become the latest Aggie to enter the transfer portal.

The freshman from Bainbridge, Georgia played in seven games in 2022, collecting four tackles and one pass breakup.

His announcement came one day after sophomore wide receiver Yulkeith Brown entered the portal and defensive back Antonion Johnson declared for the draft.

A&M has now had 26 players from its 2022 roster either transfer or leave for the pros.