Defense Dominates the Day as Aggie Football Tops Auburn

BRYAN-COLLEGE Station, Texas — A balanced effort on both sides of the ball for the No. 13 Maroon & White helped the Aggies complete the Alabama sweep, downing the No. 12 Auburn Tigers, 20-3, Saturday afternoon inside an electric-filled Kyle Field.

Auburn received the opening kickoff, but failed to get anything going and was forced to punt. The Aggies responded with a 14-play, 80-yard drive that ended with the first of Seth Small’s four made field goals on the day, nailing it through the uprights from 21 yards. Auburn answered on the following drive, but the Aggies limited the damage to a field goal, knotting the game at 3-3 with 20 seconds left in the first quarter.

A&M forced five punts and held the Tigers to 108 total yards in the first half. Auburn would finish with 226 total yards, the fewest they have recorded in a game this season.

The Aggies struck first in the third quarter after Zach Calzada went 5-for-6, hitting Caleb Chapman on a 49-yard bomb and 10-yard pass to begin the drive. With momentum rolling, Calzada hit Ainias Smith for 18 yards to the put the ball on the Tigers’ 4-yardline, but a trio of penalties set the Aggies back to the Auburn 23, forcing the Maroon & White to boot a 29-yard field goal.

After a quick five-play drive by Auburn, A&M went on a nine-play, 58-yard three-minute drive that stalled, resulting in a Small 47-yard field goal nearing the 13:40 mark of the fourth to give the Aggies a 9-3 lead.

Just three plays into the next drive, Kyle Field erupted as Jayden Peevy forced a Bo Nix fumble and Micheal Clemons scooped it up on the right side and took it 24 yards to the house to extend the A&M lead to 17-3. The Maroon & White tacked on another field goal from 37-yards out to halt the scoring for the game and give the Aggies their first home win against Auburn.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics