Dedication Of Memorial Bench And Badge At Bryan’s Camelot Park Honoring Late Councilman Flynn Adcock

Bryan city council members, city officials, and residents of the Oaks neighborhood east of Blinn College gathered Friday morning (September 2, 2022) to dedicate a bench in memory of the late councilman and longtime neighborhood resident Flynn Adcock.

BTU (Bryan Texas Utilities) general manager Gary Miller said the idea originated from Texas A&M AgriLife, where Adcock worked as a research economist.

BTU paid for the bench and marker, which were installed at Camelot Park in front of the park bridge by employees of the parks and recreation department.

There is a nameplate recognizing Adcock’s service on the city council and on the BTU board, where he served for eight years before joining the council.

Adcock was also a member of the city’s parks and recreation advisory committee for six years.

Parks and recreation director David Schmitz said Adcock was also a member of the community development advisory committee, the board of Hospice Brazos Valley, a past president of the Kiwanis Club and the Brazos County Republican club, and he was active in the Memorial Forest neighborhood association and Oaks neighborhood association…the latter which is the location of Camelot Park.

Click below for comments from Gary Miller and David Schmitz, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

