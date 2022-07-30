Dedication Of Alex Caruso Court At College Station’s Castlegate Park

The city-owned basketball court in College Station’s Castlegate Park was dedicated Saturday as “Alex Caruso Court”.

Caruso played on the court while growing up nearby his home. Caruso played at Consolidated High School and Texas A&M before entering the NBA.

Additional information from the city of College Station:

The city-owned basketball court in College Station’s Castlegate Park was dedicated on Saturday as “Alex Caruso Court.” About 300 people attended the event, and the Chicago Bulls guard spent more than an hour signing autographs.

Caruso grew up down the street and first honed his skills on the Castlegate Court. He played in local church, school, and city leagues before emerging as a standout at A&M Consolidated High School and Texas A&M. In 2020, he became the first College Station-bred athlete to be part of a professional team championship when he helped the Los Angeles Lakers capture the NBA title.

The ceremony included the unveiling of a commemorative marker on the site. Mayor Karl Mooney, former A&M basketball radio analyst Al Pulliam and former A&M Consolidated High School Coach Rick German. Legendary A&M radio broadcaster Dave South served as master of ceremonies.

The College Station City Council approved the naming of the court last year.