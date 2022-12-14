December Will Be The Last Month Of College Station’s Pandemic Emergency Declaration

2023 will bring to College Station, no pandemic emergency declaration.

That is after a city council majority during its December 8 meeting voted to end the declaration this month.

Four council members supported mayor John Nichols decision to end the declaration in December.

Bob Yancy and Elizabeth Cunha voted no. Cunha wanted an immediate end to the declaration, which began in March of 2020.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the December 8, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments during the December 8, 2022 College Station city council meeting from mayor John Nichols and other council members.