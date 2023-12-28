December Arrest On A Charge Of Assaulting An Emergency Room Employee In October

An arrest was made this week from an assault that took place October 29th in the emergency room of St. Joseph’s hospital in Bryan.

The Bryan police arrest report says 19 year old Roderick Anthony Jones II of College Station dug his nails into the skin of an E-R employee with enough force to draw blood.

Jones was arrested on a charge of assaulting an emergency room employee, then released from jail Wednesday (December 17) after posting a $25,000 dollar bond.

He is also awaiting a trial on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing that took place the same day as the E-R incident.