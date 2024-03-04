Deaths Of Community Leaders Mervin Peters And Ben White

A longtime community supporter and retired banking executive has died. The obituary for Mervin Peters shows a 43 year career that included overseeing 23 locations of what is now Wells Fargo Bank. The list of local advisory boards that Peters led included the United Way, Boys and Girls Club, the chamber of commerce, and the economic development corporation. Peters was also led the relocation of the 1855 Turner-Peters house from Carlos to Boonville Heritage Park. Hillier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mervin Peters, who died at the age of 82.

The city of College Station has announced the death of former mayor Ben White. The city’s social media states White passed away Sunday (March 3) at the age of 87. White served as mayor from 2007-2010 and before that was on the city council from 2005-2007. White also volunteered his time with many community and civic organizations. Funeral arrangements were not included in the city’s announcement.