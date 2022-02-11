Death Of Texas A&M Association Of Former Students Vice President Kathryn Greenwade

The Texas A&M Association Of Former Students announces the death of longtime vice president Kathryn Greenwade.

The third generation Aggie, who graduated in 1988, passed away Thursday after a lengthy illness.

The association’s vice president for communications and human resources was with the organization since 1999.

She led the association’s communications and web teams, the Aggie Ring and other campus programs, advocacy and legislative affairs, and human resources.

Information on services is pending. Memorials can be made to the Kathryn J. Greenwade ’88 Aggie Park Memorial online at tx.ag/Kathryn88.

News release from the Texas A&M Association Of Former Students: