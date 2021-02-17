Death Of Rush Limbaugh

Radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh died Wednesday of lung cancer.

The 70 year old was heard on WTAW since December of 1990.

Rush’s wife Kathryn opened Wednesday’s show with a tribute to her husband and his listeners.

The distributor of the Rush Limbaugh Show, Premiere Networks, notified WTAW that “All of Rush’s audio has been extensively archived and cataloged by subject, topic and opinion. Given how timeless and insightful Rush’s commentary is his producers will be able to pull segments that are relevant for each day’s news cycle and allow us to feature the best of Rush for the full three hours of the program.

Premiere Networks also stated that “The familiar voices of the programs’ guest hosts will be used in the show when needed to guide Rush’s audio from one topic to another, but Rush will be the predominant voice heard for the three-hour Monday-Friday show, the AM Daily Update and The Week in Review three-hour show.”

Click below for comments from Kathryn Limbaugh on the Rush Limbaugh Show, February 17, 2021:

Listen to “Rush Limbaugh's death is announced by his wife Kathryn on The Rush Limbaugh Show” on Spreaker.