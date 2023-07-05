Death Of Retired Banker And Community Supporter Bookman Peters

A retired Bryan banker and community supporter has died.

Bookman Peters biography from the Texas Bankers Hall of Fame website at Sam Houston State also lists multiple leadership positions in his profession that includes president of the Texas Bankers Association, vice president of the American Bankers Association, and a director of the Houston branch of the federal reserve bank of Dallas.

Locally, Bookman Peters was named citizen of the year, recognized by the Arts Council for his lifetime contribution to the arts, and being named to the Bryan ISD education foundation hall of honor.

At Texas A&M, where he earned a master’s degree, Peters was the first board chairman of what is now the OPAS organization, he served on the committee that created the Bush Library and Museum, and funded endowed professorships and student scholarships.

Hillier Funeral Home in Bryan is in charge of arrangements. According to the Hillier website, A celebration of life service will be held July 10 at noon at First Presbyterian Church in Bryan.

Bookman Peters died July 2 at the age of 89.