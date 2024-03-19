Death Of Former Bryan Mayor And Councilman Mark Conlee

Former Bryan mayor and councilman Mark Conlee died Monday following a lengthy illness.

A tribute on the city of Bryan’s website noted Conlee’s efforts to bring the Texas A&M health science center to Bryan and his involvement with the cities of Bryan and College Station purchasing the land that is now the jointly operated Twin Oaks Landfill.

Conlee was a councilman from 2004 to 2007, then served as mayor from 2007 to 2010.

Conlee was remembered by former Bryan councilman and current Brazos County commissioner Chuck Konderla at Tuesday’s (March 19th) commission meeting. Konderla said Conlee “was about public service and he served this community well”, adding that people “don’t write history books necessarily about mayors, but that man touched this community in ways that a lot of people never understand.”

Click below to hear comments from Chuck Konderla at the March 19, 2024 Brazos County commission meeting.