Death Of Former Brazos County Sheriff Ronnie Miller

The Brazos County sheriff’s office has announced the death of former sheriff Ronnie Miller.

Before Miller served as sheriff from 1985 to 1993, he worked at the Bryan and College Station police departments.

After serving as Brazos County sheriff, Miller spent more than five years at the Grimes County sheriff’s office.

Callaway-Jones funeral center is in charge of arrangements for Ronnie Miller, who died last Saturday at the age of 75.

News release from the Brazos County sheriff’s office:

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Former Brazos County Sheriff Ronnie Miller. Sheriff Miller passed on Saturday, August 7th, 2021. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer our sincere and heartfelt condolences to Sheriff Miller’s family.

Sheriff Ronnie Miller began his law enforcement career at Bryan Police Department in 1968 and continued with them until 1977.

He then joined the College Station Police Department in 1977 and remained there until 1984. He earned the rank of Captain at CSPD before being elected Sheriff of Brazos County.

Sheriff Miller served the citizens of Brazos County for 8 years, from 1985 to 1993.

Following his service as Sheriff, he worked for the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office for more than 5 years. Sheriff Miller was 75 years old at the time of his passing.