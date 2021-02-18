Death Of Bryan Community Leader And Retired Brazos County District Judge Tom McDonald

A Bryan native who became a community leader has died.

Tom McDonald was a retired Brazos County district judge and county and district attorney.

Following his father’s footsteps, McDonald served as 85th district judge from 1978 through 1990. And after that, McDonald served statewide as a senior district judge.

McDonald’s public service included being a founder of Boonville Heritage Park, being a charter member of the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley, and serving on the Brazos Valley Groundwater District board, and the “Save the Queen” committee.

He was also a founder of the Brazos County Humane Society and the Brazos County Counseling Service, a charter member of the Brazos Valley Chapter of Master Naturalists, and serving on the St. Joseph Parochial school board and school trust.

Callaway-Jones funeral and cremation centers is in charge of arrangements. There will be a private family committal service. A public memorial service will be announced soon. Tom McDonald was 81 years old.