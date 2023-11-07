Death Of A Brazos County Jail Inmate

The Brazos County sheriff’s office announces the death of a jail inmate.

A news release states on Monday morning, a 69 year old man requested medical assistance and was taken to a local hospital.

He died almost six hours after making the request.

Investigations will be done by the Texas Rangers and the sheriff’s office, and both will be forwarded to the attorney general’s office.

The sheriff’s news release says there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

News release from the Brazos County sheriff’s office:

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office regretfully announces the passing of an inmate who was in our custody. The individual passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan at 1:18 pm on November 6th, 2023.

The 69 year old male requested medical assistance at approximately 7:25 am and he was transported and admitted to the hospital. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, he passed away due to medical complications. There does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding this event.

Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time. A thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this passing is underway. The Texas Rangers will be conducting an independent investigation, as is standard for all in custody deaths.

The Texas Jail Commission has also been notified as required. A Custodial Death Report will be forwarded to the Texas Attorney General upon completion of an internal investigation conducted by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and an independent investigation conducted by the Texas Rangers.