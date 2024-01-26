Death Of A Brazos County Jail Inmate

A Brazos County jail inmate has died.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says a 49 year old man whose name was not released died at the hospital of medical complications that were not disclosed.

The news release says there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

Two investigations will be conducted, from the sheriff’s office and the Texas Rangers. Those reports will be sent to the attorney general’s office.

News release from the Brazos County sheriff’s office:

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office regretfully announces the passing of an inmate who was in our custody. The individual passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan at 3:26 am on January 26th, 2024.

The 49 year old male requested medical assistance at approximately 2:09 am. Medical staff within the jail responded and EMS was requested. He was transported by ambulance at 02:25 am and was admitted to the hospital. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, he passed away due to medical complications. There does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding this event.

Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time. A thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this passing is underway. The Texas Rangers will be conducting an independent investigation, as is standard for all in custody deaths.

The Texas Jail Commission has also been notified as required. A Custodial Death Report will be forwarded to the Texas Attorney General upon completion of an internal investigation conducted by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and an independent investigation conducted by the Texas Rangers.