Dean Of Texas A&M’s Qatar Campus Tells The Faculty Senate To “Not Forget Us” And “Advocate For Us”

Texas A&M’s faculty senate hears from three people affected by the board of regents decision to close A&M’s campus in Qatar.

Qatar’s dean and chief operating officer Cesar Malave said “Do not forget us” and “advocate for us”.

Malave, who has held those positions the last eight years and has been in Qatar since 2004, also said that “I have to make sure that this is a fair transition” and “that we take care of our faculty and we take care of our staff.”

One of two professors who spoke, Brittany Bounds, has been in Qatar since 2019. She said “We are devastated”, “the students have checked in on the faculty and staff to make sure that we are okay”, and the closing is “the ultimate insult”.

The faculty senate did not take any formal action regarding the regents decision to close Qatar over the next four years.

Click below to hear some of the comments from Cesar Malave and Brittany Bounds during the February 12, 2024 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.