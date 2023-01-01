Deadly New Year’s Weekend Crashes In Brazos And Burleson Counties

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating New Year’s weekend crashes in Brazos and Burleson counties.

One was New Year’s Eve at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Elmo Weedon Road east of Bryan. An eastbound pickup drove off the road, went through a barbed wire fence, and struck a tree. The driver who was killed was identified as 18 year old Garrett Ingram of College Station. One passenger was taken to a Bryan hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

The second crash was New Year’s Eve after at approximately 2:30 p.m. on FM 60 about four miles west of Snook. An eastbound car went into the ditch, overcorrected, then returned to the roadway, crossed the center line, and struck a westbound SUV head on. The driver of the car who was killed was identified as 33 year old Jasmine Scott of Bryan. Three people in the SUV were taken to a Bryan hospital with suspected serious injuries. The driver of the SUV was identified as 76 year old Henry Neinast of Somerville and the passengers were 32 year old Michael Alston of Bellville and a three year old girl.