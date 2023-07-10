Deadly Crash North Of Bryan Results In An Arrest On An Intoxication Manslaughter Charge

July 6 for a Bryan man is a day involving vehicle crashes involving criminal charges.
21 year old Michael Melson III was arrested by a DPS trooper for intoxication manslaughter.
According to the DPS arrest report, Melson’s pickup truck struck the rear of a semi-trailer at a high rate of speed the night of July 6 on Highway 6 near OSR.
The crash killed the front seat passenger, 18 year old Francisca Almaraz, and seriously injured a second passenger who was not identified.
Online court records show Melson is currently on probation after admitting to a misdemeanor charge of causing a crash resulting in property damage that took place on July 6, 2022.
Melson remains jailed in lieu of a $200,000 thousand dollar bond on the intoxication manslaughter charge.