Dawgs Roll In National Title Win Over Horned Frogs

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Stetson Bennett IV threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns as Georgia walloped TCU Monday night, 65-7 in the College Football Playoff Championship Game.

The game was as close as 10-7 late in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs began to pull away.

It marks the second straight title for Georgia (15-0), which becomes the first team in the CFP era to win back-to-back championships.

Meanwhile, heartbreak for TCU (13-2), which it see its magical run come to an end.

Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan had a rough night, throwing for just 152 yards and 2 interceptions.

He did account for Horned Frogs’ lone touchdown with a two-yard quarterback keeper in the first quarter.