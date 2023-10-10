Damaged Vehicles Leads College Station Police To Make Arrests On Criminal Mischief Charges

A 69 year old woman from Leon County was arrested last week from a parking lot road range incident in College Station last May. The College Station police arrest report says Linda Elliott of Marquez denied taking a key to scratch a car that pulled into a space at Walmart. Store video showed the S-U-V that Elliott was driving drove over a curb in an apparent attempt to get into the space that the car was already occupying. The video then showed Elliott taking something out of her purse, then ran her outstretched arm along the passenger side of the victim’s car. Elliott was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief for causing $1,774 dollars in damage. Elliott, who was arrested October 5, remains jailed as of October 10 in lieu of a $5,000 dollar bond.

A College Station woman inadvertently tells a College Station police officer that she threw white paint on someone’s white S-U-V. The CSPD arrest report says 39 year old Atasha Currie made the statement while telling an officer that she faced more stringent punishment than the man who assaulted her. The man’s girlfriend owns the S-U-V that received damage estimated at $3,026 dollars. That led to Currie’s arrest on a felony charge of criminal mischief, and the 28th time she has been booked in the Brazos County jail in almost 20 years. Currie, who was arrested October 2, remains jailed as of October 10 in lieu of a $5,000 dollar bond.