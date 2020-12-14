Dalton returns to Cincy, leads Cowboys over Bengals 30-7

By MITCH STACY

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Andy Dalton was good enough in his return to Cincinnati, tossing two touchdown passes and helping lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 30-7 win over the Bengals. Cincinnati greatly contributed to the cause. The Bengals fumbled the ball away on their first three drives, leading to 17 first-half points by the Cowboys (4-9). The homecoming for Dalton, who was the starting quarterback for the Bengals for nine seasons, was the storyline of the week leading up to a game between two injury-plagued teams whose seasons are all but lost.