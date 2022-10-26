Dallas RB Elliott Questionable for Sunday’s Game Against Chicago

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott has a knee sprain and could miss this Sunday’s tilt with the Chicago Bears.

Coach Mike McCarthy says Elliott missed Wednesday’s practice while working with team director or rehabilitation Britt Brown.

The three-time Pro Bowler is fresh off one of his biggest performances of the season, rushing for 57 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-6 win over Detroit.

If he can’t go this Sunday, Dallas will likely lean on back-up Tony Pollard, who has run for 375 yards and a pair of scores this season.