Dallas Man Held In The Brazos County Jail Accused Of 37 Catalytic Converter Crimes

In December 2023, a Dallas man was arrested for stealing catalytic converters from eight vehicles in the Bryan/College Station area.

23 year old Berrell Martin is now held in the Brazos County jail on what are a total of 42 charges. 37 of the charges from nine agencies involve damaging or stealing converters.

Martin is also accused of three thefts, engaging in organized criminal activity, and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.

Charges come from the cities of Bryan, College Station, Fort Worth and Colleyville, along with Burleson, Denton, and Collin counties, and police from Texas A&M and the University of North Texas.

Bryan police arrest reports say Martin was caught after being identified on surveillance video.

Martin is held on bonds totaling $555,333.28.