Dallas Man Arrested For Participating In B/CS Catalytic Converter Thefts

A Dallas man in the Brazos County jail is one of two men accused of stealing catalytic converters from eight vehicles in the Bryan/College Station area.

23 year old Berrell Martin was arrested on 24 warrants. Eight are for stealing the converters, eight are for damaging the converters, and eight are for illegal possession of the converters.

Bryan police arrest reports say on October 9, converters were taken from five vehicles were in parking lots at Bryan and Rudder High schools, two in a Texas A&M parking lot, and one that was parked outside College Station’s Baylor Scott & White hospital.

Video from one of the parking lots identified a rented vehicle that was used. G-P-S on the rented vehicle showed stops at the parking lots and a convenience store in North Zulch which showed both suspects.

The BPD arrest reports also say Martin was involved in converter thefts in high school parking lots located in the Dallas suburbs of Trophy Club and Colleyville.

Martin, who was arrested December 12, is held as of December 14 in lieu of bonds on the 24 Brazos County charges totaling $344,000 dollars.

His accomplice has not been arrested.