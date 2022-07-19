Dallas and Rock Selected on Day Two of MLB Draft

Story by Madeline Osborn, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

LOS ANGELES – The Texas A&M Aggies had two players selected on the second day of the 2022 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. Micah Dallas and Dylan Rock both chosen in the eighth round, by the Oakland Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays, respectively.

The Athletics selected Dallas with the 244th overall pick. This season Dallas started 16 games, posting a 7-3 record with a 5.18 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 81.2 innings pitched.

Dallas transferred to Texas A&M this year and quickly earned SEC Pitcher of the Week on February 28. The Aubrey, Texas, native was crucial to the Maroon & White post season success appearing in four games and posting a 3-0 record and tallying 15 strikeouts.

The Blue Jays snagged Rock with the 248th overall pick. The Sugar Land, Texas, native gained All-American second-team recognition for the 2022 season from D1Baseball.com and earned third-team status from the American Baseball Coaches Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. He also earned All-SEC Second Team distinction.

Rock was also a 2022 transfer and played in 63 games, including 59 starts, batting a .318. Rock led the Aggies this season in on-base percentage (.468), slugging percentage (.641), runs (67), RBI (67) and home runs (19). He ranks fourth in home runs and walks in the Texas A&M single-season charts. In 30 league games, Rock led the SEC with 42 runs. He ranked second in on-base percentage (.503) and slugging percentage (.773), third in RBI (34), walks (31), total bases (85) and fourth in home runs (13).

The Aggies have had at least two players selected in every draft since 1984, which is the longest streak in the nation.

The second day of the 2022 MLB Draft included rounds 3-10. The draft wraps up Tuesday with rounds 11-20.