Culley Out as Texans Head Coach After One Season

The Houston Texans have fired head coach David Culley after just one season.

The Houston Chronicle‘s John McClain was the first to report the news.

A longtime NFL assistant, Culley was hired by new general manager Nick Caserio last January and led the Texans to a 4-13 record in 2021.

The 66-year-old was forced to navigate through one of the most tumultuous times in franchise history, as star defensive end JJ Watt departed via free agency in the off-season and quarterback Deshaun Watson dealt with legal issues stemming from sexual assault and harassment allegations.

Watson, the NFL’s reigning passing leader, saw no action for the Texans this year.

Culley’s firing comes two days after he told reporters he was expecting to return for a second season.