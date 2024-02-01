CSPD Serving High Risk Search Warrant

UPDATE as of 6:45 a.m.:

One person was detained. No injuries were reported. There is no threat to the general public.

Original story:

College Station police detectives are serving a high risk search warrant at a residence on Glenna Court off Graham Road this morning.

According to a CSPD tweet, the search warrant is in relation to last week’s high risk warrant where detectives were searching for physical evidence of the early January violent home invasion involving Clayton Rowley and Nyah Davis.

Assisting in the search warrant is the SWAT team, hostage negotiation team and bomb squad.