CSPD Responds to Gunfire, Navasota Man Arrested for Assault

A Navasota man is arrested after College Station police respond to a report of gunfire early Monday morning at the Riverwalk Apartments on Valley View Drive.

According to the CSPD arrest report, officers located bullet holes in an apartment and contacted the resident who said her boyfriend and father of her child possibly shot at her apartment in relation to an assault that happened Sunday evening.

She went on to tell officers her boyfriend, 24 year-old Claytarrius Collins, threw her on the ground, choked her and hit her head against the wall multiple times.

Collins told officers he was mad that her family was at the apartment and admitted the argument “got out of hand”.

According to online court records, this is the fifth time Collins is in jail in the last five years. He is held in lieu of a $100,000 bond on a charge of family violence assault.