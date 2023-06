College Station police are investigating a domestic disturbance where one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to CSPD tweets, officers responded to Westfield Drive, which is in between Cypress Grove Intermediate and Creek View Elementary schools, just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Medical care was provided to the person with the gunshot wound until paramedics arrived and transported them to the hospital.

No other details have been released.