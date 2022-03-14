CSPD Investigating Assault and Gunfire

College Station police officers responded to an apartment complex near the Northgate District Sunday evening for an assault.

According to the CSPD tweet, one victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Investigators believe the incident on Stasney Street is isolated between known individuals.

On Monday morning, CSPD responded to a report of gunfire at the Riverwalk Apartments on Valley View Drive.

According to a CSPD tweet, no one was injured and investigators believe it is an isolated incident.

If anyone has any information about either incident, please call (979) 764-3600.