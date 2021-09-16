CSPD Increases Patrols in Northgate District

College Station police is increasing patrols in the Northgate District during daytime hours for hazardous bicyclist and pedestrian violations.

Officer Tristen Lopez says this is in response to citizen complaints.

“Bicyclists running stop signs or riding on the wrong side of the road,” said Lopez.

Lopez says cyclists fare best when they act and are treated as drivers of vehicles.

“Ride on the right side of the road, not the left side of the road. Stop at stop signs. Stop at red lights, wait for the green light,” said Lopez.

Lopez also reminds pedestrians to be aware and to cross at crosswalks.

“It’s a shared responsibility with motorists, or other road users, and bicyclists and also pedestrians crossing where it is legally permitted,” said Lopez.

Click below to hear Officer Tristen Lopez visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

