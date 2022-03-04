CSISD Superintendent Tabs Assistant Stoney Pryor as College Station High’s Next Football Coach

CSISD Superintendent Mike Martindale has named Stoney Pryor as his pick for College Station High School’s next head football coach and campus coordinator.

The announcement was made at an on-campus press conference Friday morning, and the school board will officially vote on the hire on Tuesday, March 8th.

Pryor has served as the Cougars’ offensive coordinator since the program’s inception in 2012, and has also been the head coach of the girls varsity soccer team.

He fills a void left by Steve Huff, who was hired in February to be the next head football coach and athletics director at Decatur.

College Station has reached the playoffs in each of its first eight varsity seasons, winning the 5A Division II state championship in 2017 and reaching the 5A Division I title game this past December.

Listen to “Stoney Pryor Introductory Press Conference (3.4.22)” on Spreaker.

