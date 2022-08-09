CSHS Senior Cole Sloan Represents Texas at Boys Nation

Story by Ian Curtis

CSISD schools won’t be in session for another week, but one student got a head start on studying for government.

College Station High School senior Cole Sloan represented the state of Texas as a student senator at Boys Nation this July. Students met with legislators over the week-long program, which Sloan says made an impact on him.

“I really felt like I was in the presence of the people who are making this nation what it is,” Sloan said. “Maybe someday, I could be a part of that.”

Sloan hopes to have a future career in Washington D.C. and would like to serve alongside his fellow Boys Nation participants.

“Those [are] some of the smartest people I’ve ever met in my entire life,” Sloan said. “They’re the best of the best of the best from each respective state. It was such a pleasure to work with them and see what they want changed in their state and see what their brains can conjure up to face the issues our world faces.”

Bryan’s American Legion Post 159 served as Sloan’s sponsor.

