Crews From Three College Station Fire Department Stations Out At Around The Same Time On Tuesday

October 19, 2022 Bill Oliver
Image from the College Station fire department.
Three of College Station’s six fire department stations were out on calls Tuesday at about the same time.

Just before six p.m., a crew from station five and a towing company separated two cars…one on top of the other…in a way that minimized additional damage following a collision in front of the Tower Point H-E-B. No one was hurt.

There were two fire calls Tuesday during the six p.m. hour.

A crew from station two responded to a kitchen fire in an unoccupied fourplex unit on Navarro Drive. The alarm was called in by a neighbor who heard smoke detectors. The neighbor also alerted occupants of the remaining units. An unattended deep fryer in the kitchen started that fire. No one was hurt.

And a crew from station three finished putting out an oven fire in a duplex on Pintail. The occupant put out most of the fire using flour. No one was hurt.

Photos from the College Station police department of (top) a collision in front of the Tower Point H-E-B and (bottom) firefighters outside a kitchen fire on Navarro Drive.
